Glenn Beck · FBI whistleblower Steve Friend SLAMS the FBI arrest of journalist Steve Baker
Glenn Beck | FBI whistleblower Steve Friend SLAMS the FBI arrest of Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker. He says the agents who filed the federal complaint "are just 'good Germans' at this point. They're doing the bidding of the political Left in order to push this narrative."

Steve Friend brings up · Operatios Bronze Griffon · a facebook backdoor to FBI censoring conservatives, if they cant find a crime, they will provoke one."


@glennbeck

https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1763698228657000886?s=20


