Glenn Beck · FBI whistleblower Steve Friend SLAMS the FBI arrest of journalist Steve Baker

Glenn Beck | FBI whistleblower Steve Friend SLAMS the FBI arrest of Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker. He says the agents who filed the federal complaint "are just 'good Germans' at this point. They're doing the bidding of the political Left in order to push this narrative."
Steve Friend brings up · Operatios Bronze Griffon · a facebook backdoor to FBI censoring conservatives, if they cant find a crime, they will provoke one."
@glennbeck
https://x.com/glennbeck/status/1763698228657000886?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.