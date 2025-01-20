Anchored in Christ Standing Firm as the World Shifts Jamie Walden & Christopher Brock, AI,SAI, StarGate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qX-J0Frxac





So it's actually a direct act of warfare against all of God's creation, but you and your created image of God being the end state, uh, object of their antagonism, right? We're the end state of it. Yeah, it's, you know, and if, if folks step back and look at it at the macro, the warfare on the farms, this has been going on for years. I have literally witnessed many, many friends that have large plots be bought out by local governments or by other organizations. And on the way out after selling were required to sign a no compete so that they could not get back into that industry. And if you look closely, Bill Gates owns most of the largest amount of farmland in the country, surprise, surprise.



But this has been a war on controlling the food supply that has been very, very strategically put together, where it is incremental, where most of the masses will not pay attention to this. And they will read divert in, you know, mentioned that there has been a passing of a, of a person and, you know, California is, uh, announced a, an emergent state of emergency and blah, blah, blah. But it's all of a distraction. And the end game is exactly what you said: because when you control the food, you control the people. And if you can't buy or sell to get the food, unless you have a certain, um, device that is coincided with their digital currency, and they're the only ones that have the edible product for you to sustain life.







