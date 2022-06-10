Spending on autism is going to surpass US Defence Department spending

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Dr Toby Rogers has a PhD in political economy from the University of Sydney. His doctoral thesis, “The Political Economy of Autism” shows that the public health problem of autism starts with the political economy problem of regulatory capture. Dr Rogers writes, speaks and teaches on the costs and likely causes of autism, corruption in the pharmaceutical industry, and the revolution we need to stop the epidemics of chronic illness in children.





In this episode we discuss the following:





- What is political economy?





- The reason Dr Rogers chose the topic of his thesis “The political economy of Autism”.





- How Dr Rogers discovered that nothing the CDC says about autism is supported by the underlying literature.





- The increasing rate of autism in the USA, which has increased 277-fold since 1970.





- The $ cost of autism in the USA per year.





- How there is never an inert placebo used in vaccine trials, and how the childhood schedule itself, which consists of 70 vaccine shots, has never been tested in a trial.





- The attempts by pharma to remove all the vaccine exemptions in the US, philosophical, religious and medical.





- Comparisons with the former republic of the USSR, where 35% of children were advised by their doctors not to be vaccinated after family history and other medical checks.





- How comparisons of the rate of diseases in the vaccinated population versus unvaccinated population is not being done by the FDA, or the CDC.





- How Anthony Mawson did compare unvaccinated to vaccinated children in 2 studies.





- How the battle for freedom has changed during the COVID pandemic.





- The crisis of governance that has been created over the last 2 years.





- Concerns over the lack of effectiveness and safety of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children.





- How in June 2022, Pharma will have 5 meetings with the FDA to approve a number of items, and how this is like a shock-and-awe military strategy. This includes requests for EUA of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for under 6 year olds and future framework.





- The "future framework" for COVID-19 vaccines and why this is dangerous.





- A call to arms: how the public, including the non-US public, can have their voices heard on decisions in the US, and a warning: FDA decisions are often subsequently replicated elsewhere in the world.





Websites and papers referenced in the interview:





- Dr Toby Rogers Substack

https://substack.com/profile/10796056-toby-rogers





- Dr Toby Rogers, thesis: "The political economy of Autism"

https://ses.library.usyd.edu.au/bitstream/handle/2123/20198/Rogers_T_thesis.pdf





- Mawson, A. and colleagues (2017a) "Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6-to 12-year-old US children." Journal of Translational Science

https://doi.org/10.15761/JTS.1000186





- Mawson, A. and colleagus (2017b) "Preterm birth, vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders: a cross-sectional study of 6-to 12-year-old vaccinated and unvaccinated children." Journal of Translational Science

https://doi.org/10.15761/JTS.1000187





- Dr Toby Rogers Website

https://drtobyrogers.com/





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