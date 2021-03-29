Hunter Biden’s new BIZARRE Scandal | Biden Presser | Border Crisis

#Trump #HunterBiden #BidenPress

Hunter Biden’s new BIZARRE scandal; Biden stumbles in press conference,blames Trump on border crisis



Biden had his first press conference, but we’re not sure if it was really a press conference. Were reporters really free to ask questions? Biden had a list of reporters in hand, and called on only those who were from the list to ask questions. Could the questions have been pre-approved as well? It's very likely. Because Biden also carried reference notes, it looked more like an open-book exam.



Biden follows other prominent Democrats in blaming President Trump for the massive surge of illegal immigrants at the border by failing to build up the processing capacity needed to avoid a traffic jam at the border.



Politico recently reported on a scandal involving Hunter Biden, the FBI, and Secret Services in 2018 over a missing handgun. Hunter may have even committed a felony.