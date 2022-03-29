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What are Badges and how they are using them to track your child? Links in the description
EF Parent
EF Parent
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54 views • March 29, 2022
https://support.badgr.com/en/knowledge/automatically-awarding-badges-in-canvas-courses
https://raccoongang.com/blog/digital-badges-education-what-are-they/
http://edutechwiki.unige.ch/en/Educational_badges
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/clr
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/26/a5/f3/45353b022920e0/US9868692.pdf
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26018668/
https://courses.learnwithjusticeu.com/badges/humantraffickingawareness/
https://info.credly.com/about-us
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6922208B2/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10033536B2/en
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/201061
https://openbadges.org
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/7a/48/a1/7a7c6c2c626038/US8856221.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/71/83/f0/32a7001a1731b9/US20130086484A1.pdf
https://www.luminafoundation.org/about/
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/52/e7/c1/184115a95d18cb/US5969156.pdf
https://www.enveritas.org
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924642/000095014408000552/g11534sv3.htm#101
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/7e/7a/11/211bc02ddb2808/US5629678.pdf
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9d/c3/78/cf12e7f9c6b22b/US4717343.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US8856221B2/en
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8424752/
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://site.imsglobal.org/standards/sldm
https://site.imsglobal.org/standards/sldm/crosswalks/org.imsglobal.um.crosswalk.ceds.8000
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/k12
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/k12/playbook
https://www.imsglobal.org/caliper-analytics-profiles-summaries
https://www.imsglobal.org/sites/default/files/LTIforEducatorsv20181022.pdf
http://www.imsglobal.org/sites/default/files/ipr/imsipr_policyFinal.pdf
http://www.imsglobal.org/license.html
https://www.imsglobal.org/blog
http://content.imsglobal.org/ims-annual-report-cy-2020/ims-annual-report-2020/
https://er.educause.edu/articles/2017/7/shaping-the-educational-technology-innovation-ecosystem
https://site.imsglobal.org/certifications/powerschool-group-llc/schoology
https://www.imsglobal.org/initiative/digitalcredentials
https://concentricsky.com/
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/201061
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/154251
https://www.iste.org/
https://www.edsurge.com
https://www.iste.org/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion
https://753a0706.flowpaper.com/CCSSOStrategicOnePager/docs/CCSSO_Strategic-OnePager.pdf?reload=1631032436195
https://www.edsurge.com/news/2019-03-12-who-owns-digital-badges-a-company-s-patent-on-credentials-raises-questions
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2017165047A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10033536B2/en
Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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