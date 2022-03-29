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What are Badges and how they are using them to track your child? Links in the description
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54 views • March 29, 2022
https://support.badgr.com/en/knowledge/automatically-awarding-badges-in-canvas-courses
https://raccoongang.com/blog/digital-badges-education-what-are-they/
http://edutechwiki.unige.ch/en/Educational_badges
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/clr
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/26/a5/f3/45353b022920e0/US9868692.pdf
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26018668/
https://courses.learnwithjusticeu.com/badges/humantraffickingawareness/
https://info.credly.com/about-us
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6922208B2/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10033536B2/en
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/201061
https://openbadges.org
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/7a/48/a1/7a7c6c2c626038/US8856221.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/71/83/f0/32a7001a1731b9/US20130086484A1.pdf
https://www.luminafoundation.org/about/
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/52/e7/c1/184115a95d18cb/US5969156.pdf
https://www.enveritas.org
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924642/000095014408000552/g11534sv3.htm#101
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/7e/7a/11/211bc02ddb2808/US5629678.pdf
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9d/c3/78/cf12e7f9c6b22b/US4717343.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US8856221B2/en
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8424752/
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://site.imsglobal.org/standards/sldm
https://site.imsglobal.org/standards/sldm/crosswalks/org.imsglobal.um.crosswalk.ceds.8000
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/k12
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/k12/playbook
https://www.imsglobal.org/caliper-analytics-profiles-summaries
https://www.imsglobal.org/sites/default/files/LTIforEducatorsv20181022.pdf
http://www.imsglobal.org/sites/default/files/ipr/imsipr_policyFinal.pdf
http://www.imsglobal.org/license.html
https://www.imsglobal.org/blog
http://content.imsglobal.org/ims-annual-report-cy-2020/ims-annual-report-2020/
https://er.educause.edu/articles/2017/7/shaping-the-educational-technology-innovation-ecosystem
https://site.imsglobal.org/certifications/powerschool-group-llc/schoology
https://www.imsglobal.org/initiative/digitalcredentials
https://concentricsky.com/
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/201061
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/154251
https://www.iste.org/
https://www.edsurge.com
https://www.iste.org/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion
https://753a0706.flowpaper.com/CCSSOStrategicOnePager/docs/CCSSO_Strategic-OnePager.pdf?reload=1631032436195
https://www.edsurge.com/news/2019-03-12-who-owns-digital-badges-a-company-s-patent-on-credentials-raises-questions
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2017165047A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10033536B2/en
https://raccoongang.com/blog/digital-badges-education-what-are-they/
http://edutechwiki.unige.ch/en/Educational_badges
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/clr
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/26/a5/f3/45353b022920e0/US9868692.pdf
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1682852/000168285220000017/mrna-20200630.htm
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26018668/
https://courses.learnwithjusticeu.com/badges/humantraffickingawareness/
https://info.credly.com/about-us
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6922208B2/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10033536B2/en
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/201061
https://openbadges.org
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/7a/48/a1/7a7c6c2c626038/US8856221.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/71/83/f0/32a7001a1731b9/US20130086484A1.pdf
https://www.luminafoundation.org/about/
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/52/e7/c1/184115a95d18cb/US5969156.pdf
https://www.enveritas.org
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924642/000095014408000552/g11534sv3.htm#101
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/7e/7a/11/211bc02ddb2808/US5629678.pdf
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9d/c3/78/cf12e7f9c6b22b/US4717343.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US8856221B2/en
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8424752/
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://www.imsglobal.org/activity/qtiapip
https://site.imsglobal.org/standards/sldm
https://site.imsglobal.org/standards/sldm/crosswalks/org.imsglobal.um.crosswalk.ceds.8000
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/k12
https://www.imsglobal.org/about/k12/playbook
https://www.imsglobal.org/caliper-analytics-profiles-summaries
https://www.imsglobal.org/sites/default/files/LTIforEducatorsv20181022.pdf
http://www.imsglobal.org/sites/default/files/ipr/imsipr_policyFinal.pdf
http://www.imsglobal.org/license.html
https://www.imsglobal.org/blog
http://content.imsglobal.org/ims-annual-report-cy-2020/ims-annual-report-2020/
https://er.educause.edu/articles/2017/7/shaping-the-educational-technology-innovation-ecosystem
https://site.imsglobal.org/certifications/powerschool-group-llc/schoology
https://www.imsglobal.org/initiative/digitalcredentials
https://concentricsky.com/
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/201061
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/154251
https://www.iste.org/
https://www.edsurge.com
https://www.iste.org/about/diversity-equity-and-inclusion
https://753a0706.flowpaper.com/CCSSOStrategicOnePager/docs/CCSSO_Strategic-OnePager.pdf?reload=1631032436195
https://www.edsurge.com/news/2019-03-12-who-owns-digital-badges-a-company-s-patent-on-credentials-raises-questions
https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2017165047A1/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10033536B2/en
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