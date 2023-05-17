Create New Account
ZEROTIME Medical Tyranny Continues & Why Your Money Is In Danger
338 views
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago
Maria Zeee - Zerotime


May 17, 2023


Josh Peters, father of 16-year-old Dazelle Duma, joins us to tell the story of how his daughter is being medically discriminated against and denied a life-saving double lung transplant unless she has FOUR mRNA COVID injections.


Senator Malcolm Roberts also joins us to discuss why our money is in danger in Australian banks, bail ins, bail outs, The Voice, and more.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2o8qs6-zerotime-medical-tyranny-continues-and-why-your-money-is-in-danger.html

daughtervaccineaustraliabanksmedical tyrannythe voiceshotinoculationinjectionbail outsbail inssenator malcolm robertsmaria zeeezerotimejosh petersdazelle dumamoney in dangerdenied life-saving treatmentdouble lung transplantfour covid shots required

