Rep James Comer | Now we have evidence that Joe Biden benefited directly
Published Monday

James Comer spoke with Sean Hannity on Friday's program:

Jim Biden defrauded Americore with false claims he could save the company with the Biden name – and Joe Biden benefited from the fraud.

Comer told Sean Hannity that more “suspicious checks” from Jim Biden to Joe Biden will be released this week.


“Stay tuned,” Comer said.


https://x.com/RepJamesComer/status/1716451298847949122?s=20

