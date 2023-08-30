⚡️In Gabon, the Military Announced the Cancellation of the Results of the National Elections and the Dissolution of Institutions of Power - a New Coup is Taking Shape in Africa

⚡️

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba was re-elected as head of state this morning with 64.2% of the vote.

Context:

The opposition has denounced the election, in which Bongo seeked to extend his family's 56-year grip on power, as fraudulent.

A lack of international observers, the suspension of some foreign broadcasts, and the authorities' decision to cut internet service and impose a nighttime curfew nationwide after the poll has raised concerns about the transparency of the electoral process.

-- This video:

In Gabon, the military announced the cancellation of the results of the national elections and the dissolution of institutions of power - a new coup is taking shape in Africa

The military in Gabon on television announced the cancellation of the voting results for candidates for the post of head of state after the victory of the incumbent President Ali ben Bongo Ondimba. He was re-elected for a third term with over 64% of the vote. The Gabonese constitution does not provide for a limit on the number of presidential terms.

The army leadership expressed disagreement with such results. It dissolved the existing institutions of power and announced on television that it would not accept the results of the national elections. Now, according to AFP, in the city of Libreville there is an exchange of fire with the use of automatic weapons.

The military of Gabon seized power in the country and announced the dissolution of the current government.

The country's borders are closed until further notice.

By a happy coincidence, Gabon is also a former French colony that has reserves of uranium, oil and gas.

Cynthia, another description of this video by another:

The coup d'etat in Gabon

A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on television channel Gabon 24 in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.

They said they were annulling the results of Saturday's election.

Twelve soldiers appeared on television announcing they were cancelling the results of the election and dissolving "all the institutions of the republic". One of the soldiers said: "We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime."

This, he added, was down to "irresponsible, unpredictable governance resulting in a continuing deterioration in social cohesion that risks leading the country into chaos".

Witnesses have heard heavy automatic weapons fire in Libreville, Gabon's capital.