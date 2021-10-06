© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WOMEN, CAN WE PLEASE STOP DRAGGING EACH OTHER DOWN?
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • October 06, 2021
Got two minutes? Then let me remind you that we can accomplish SO MUCH MORE if we raise up and support other women.
I get so frustrated knowing that this is all just manipulation that’s made us believe that we have to stay small…
And so what do we do when we see other women shining?
We try to drag them down.
But it doesn’t have to be like this!
We can raise up and support other women, and when we do so, we can all rise together.
For more inspiration for the women, check out this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP7oPh0svX8
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
I get so frustrated knowing that this is all just manipulation that’s made us believe that we have to stay small…
And so what do we do when we see other women shining?
We try to drag them down.
But it doesn’t have to be like this!
We can raise up and support other women, and when we do so, we can all rise together.
For more inspiration for the women, check out this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP7oPh0svX8
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Listen to The Wealth Witch Podcast everywhere podcasts are streamed!
https://plnk.to/wealth-witch
To get more of Leah’s daily musings REAL, RAW and UNCENSORED join her FREE Telegram Channel: https://t.me/thewealthwitch
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
_______________________________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/theleahsteele
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theleahsteele/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/leahsteelebarnett
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/theleahsteele/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.