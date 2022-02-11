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Feb11th Canada Emerson Trucker Convoy at Manitoba/US Border Protesting Covid Mandates
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110 views • February 11, 2022
Feb11th Canada Emerson Trucker Convoy at Manitoba/US Border Protesting Covid Mandates
Winnipeg Alternative Media
https://www.facebook.com/WinnipegAlternativeMedia/videos/461931178757642
Incredibly stormy Emerson border blockade... chatting with a few participants, And bringing in fresh Banana Muffins
#freedomconvoy2022 #HoldTheLine #FringeMinority #Emersonport
Winnipeg Alternative Media
https://www.facebook.com/WinnipegAlternativeMedia/videos/461931178757642
Incredibly stormy Emerson border blockade... chatting with a few participants, And bringing in fresh Banana Muffins
#freedomconvoy2022 #HoldTheLine #FringeMinority #Emersonport
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