Morning Manna - August 8, 2025 - Daniel 6:18-23 - Faith that Stops the Mouths of Lions

In Daniel 6:18–23, the king spends a sleepless night while Daniel rests in perfect peace among lions. At dawn, the king rushes to the den and finds Daniel unharmed, testifying that God “sent His angel, and hath shut the lions’ mouths.” This remarkable deliverance came “because he believed in his God,” proving that faith does not keep us from trials but sustains us through them. Today’s Morning Manna reminds us that when our trust is in the living God, He can silence every threat and vindicate His people in His perfect time. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart
