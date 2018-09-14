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9/14/18 #GENSIX: Transhumanism, AI Police State, Avatars, Augmented Elite #ELYSIUM
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102 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/14/18 The True L_gends conference, focused on exposing the sinister plan of transhumanism, began today, revealing the nefarious plans of the technorati to enslave humanity using AI military robotics, enhanced cloud technology and genetic augmentation for an elite master class.
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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CRYPTO donation links below:
One thousand or more men in fatigues were captured on film by a Rancher in Arizona 2 days ago crossing the border into the USA, heavily armed and carrying extensive gear:
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/12/video-illegals-arizona-ranch/
Check out reporter Millie Weaver's account of insider information on Trudeau's plan to declare martial law in Canada:
https://www.newswars.com/why-is-canada-preparing-martial-law/
If you would like to livestream the rest of the True Legends conference exposing transhumanism that continues all day on 9/15:
https://www.gensix.com
Steve Quayle is a world-renowned Christian historian and researcher into Biblical prophecy including the existence of real giants (some of their bones are in the Smithsonian!) and most recently, TERMINATED, an expose on the elite's plan to achieve total biocide through transhumanism:
http://www.stevequayle.com/
Check out the excellent research and fiction of Sharon Gilbert, Christian activist and anti-transhumanist researcher:
https://www.sharonkgilbert.com/
Please support the excellent research of historian and ufoligist Richard Dolan, author of many books, including AD: AFTER DISCLOSURE:
https://richarddolanmembers.com/
Please support the great research of Timothy Alberino, co-creator of the True Legends/Gensix conferences and author of the forthcoming book: ALIEN ARMAGEDDON:
https://timothyalberino.com/
Please review the important article by Mike Adams regarding the dangers to our nuclear plants in the Southeast as Hurrican Florence continues to cause massive damage:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-11-fukushima-twelve-nuclear-power-plants-in-the-path-of-hurricane-florence.html
Thanks to all of you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please pray for the people and animals in the Southeastern USA as they struggle through this enormous storm. Thanks so much for your excellent comments, prayers and news links, Freedom lovers! YOU ARE FREE! Humanity is divinely created and we will prevail in the face of the Luciferian aganeda of the technorati to fashion themselves as synthetic false gods and enslave us. WE ARE BORN FREE and always will BE FREE!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/14/18 The True L_gends conference, focused on exposing the sinister plan of transhumanism, began today, revealing the nefarious plans of the technorati to enslave humanity using AI military robotics, enhanced cloud technology and genetic augmentation for an elite master class.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
One thousand or more men in fatigues were captured on film by a Rancher in Arizona 2 days ago crossing the border into the USA, heavily armed and carrying extensive gear:
https://dailycaller.com/2018/09/12/video-illegals-arizona-ranch/
Check out reporter Millie Weaver's account of insider information on Trudeau's plan to declare martial law in Canada:
https://www.newswars.com/why-is-canada-preparing-martial-law/
If you would like to livestream the rest of the True Legends conference exposing transhumanism that continues all day on 9/15:
https://www.gensix.com
Steve Quayle is a world-renowned Christian historian and researcher into Biblical prophecy including the existence of real giants (some of their bones are in the Smithsonian!) and most recently, TERMINATED, an expose on the elite's plan to achieve total biocide through transhumanism:
http://www.stevequayle.com/
Check out the excellent research and fiction of Sharon Gilbert, Christian activist and anti-transhumanist researcher:
https://www.sharonkgilbert.com/
Please support the excellent research of historian and ufoligist Richard Dolan, author of many books, including AD: AFTER DISCLOSURE:
https://richarddolanmembers.com/
Please support the great research of Timothy Alberino, co-creator of the True Legends/Gensix conferences and author of the forthcoming book: ALIEN ARMAGEDDON:
https://timothyalberino.com/
Please review the important article by Mike Adams regarding the dangers to our nuclear plants in the Southeast as Hurrican Florence continues to cause massive damage:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-11-fukushima-twelve-nuclear-power-plants-in-the-path-of-hurricane-florence.html
Thanks to all of you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please pray for the people and animals in the Southeastern USA as they struggle through this enormous storm. Thanks so much for your excellent comments, prayers and news links, Freedom lovers! YOU ARE FREE! Humanity is divinely created and we will prevail in the face of the Luciferian aganeda of the technorati to fashion themselves as synthetic false gods and enslave us. WE ARE BORN FREE and always will BE FREE!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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