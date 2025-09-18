Today, we’re thrusting you into the epicenter of the storm! From President Trump’s bold declaration labeling ANTIFA a major terrorist entity to jaw-dropping footage of their worldwide mayhem—spanning Portland to Germany and infiltrating university grounds—these tales are seismic, and we’re dissecting them.

Next, we zoom to the global arena with Andrei Martyanov, a Russian military and naval authority, joining us live to unravel the Russia-Ukraine clash, evolving power shifts, and U.S. Middle East policy missteps. From unconventional combat to strategic foresight, Andrei exposes what the West has overlooked and forecasts the world’s next moves—all delivered in real time with unyielding clarity.

But the turbulence doesn’t end there—hold tight! We dive into the aftermath of Jimmy Kimmel’s indefinite ban, Nexstar and Sinclair’s firm actions, and the FCC’s looming stance on network responsibility. Chuck Schumer, Eric Swalwell, and MSNBC’s reactions clash with viral videos and historical echoes, offering a panoramic view of media, politics, and justice. We wrap with a powerhouse finish featuring a Charlie Kirk clip, the First Amendment, and a battle plan for Americans to defend free speech

