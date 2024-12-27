Hymns That Glorify Our Savior

December 2024 Newsletter

A few years ago, I was in a major supermarket and I was shocked by what I heard coming from the store's sound system. “Shocked” doesn't describe my reaction unless you can find abundant joy in the term. What I was hearing were words like these: "I need Thee; O, I need Thee; Every hour I need Thee! O bless me now, my Saviour, I come to Thee."





To my utter delight, that hymn was followed by other ones also glorifying Jesus. Wow! I wouldn't have been surprised to see the fruit and vegetables section "celebrating" His birth. After all, He's their Creator! I spent a good part of the morning that day listening to the hymns that I'm sure I heard dozens of times. But this time I couldn't help but focus on what the spiritual lyrics were teaching.





As you know, hymns, unless they are directly from the Scriptures, are not inspired (God-breathed). Nevertheless, they do teach biblical truth and comfort when they are indeed true to His Word. What the Lord put on my heart for this newsletter is to share with you some of my favorite hymns and I'm sure you'll be blessed by how they glorify our Savior.