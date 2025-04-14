Nephilim: Satanic Plot to Corrupt Human DNA and Prevent Birth of Christ - Ryan Pitterson

There’s a good chance you’ve heard the story of Noah’s Ark at church or Sunday School. However, you’ve probably never heard about the Nephilim and how they contributed to the chaos of the pre-flood civilization and reasoning behind the worldwide flood. This is the burning topic addressed by Ryan Pitterson, a former corporate attorney and CEO of Days of Noe Publishing, who has authored two books about the Nephilim - the offspring of fallen angels and humans - Judgment of the Nephilim and The Final Nephilim. Ryan discusses how Genesis 6 is the keystone for understanding End Times Prophecy, and how today’s society is a perfect replica “as in the days of Noah.” He also explains Satan’s various tactics used to corrupt the human gene pool through the Nephilim.









TAKEAWAYS





Nephilim were half-angel, half-human hybrids that existed before and after the worldwide flood





Read Genesis 3:15 and Genesis 6 to learn more about the beginning of the Nephilim’s story





The Devil’s mission has always been to prevent the birth of the foretold Savior





The Bible says that as it was in the days of Noah, so it shall be in the days of the coming of the Son of Man









