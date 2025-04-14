BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nephilim: Satanic Plot to Corrupt Human DNA and Prevent Birth of Christ - Ryan Pitterson
3 weeks ago

There’s a good chance you’ve heard the story of Noah’s Ark at church or Sunday School. However, you’ve probably never heard about the Nephilim and how they contributed to the chaos of the pre-flood civilization and reasoning behind the worldwide flood. This is the burning topic addressed by Ryan Pitterson, a former corporate attorney and CEO of Days of Noe Publishing, who has authored two books about the Nephilim - the offspring of fallen angels and humans - Judgment of the Nephilim and The Final Nephilim. Ryan discusses how Genesis 6 is the keystone for understanding End Times Prophecy, and how today’s society is a perfect replica “as in the days of Noah.” He also explains Satan’s various tactics used to corrupt the human gene pool through the Nephilim.



TAKEAWAYS


Nephilim were half-angel, half-human hybrids that existed before and after the worldwide flood


Read Genesis 3:15 and Genesis 6 to learn more about the beginning of the Nephilim’s story


The Devil’s mission has always been to prevent the birth of the foretold Savior


The Bible says that as it was in the days of Noah, so it shall be in the days of the coming of the Son of Man



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

Judgment of the Nephilim trailer: https://bit.ly/42983zs

Judgment of the Nephilim film: https://bit.ly/41OFF72

Judgment of the Nephilim book: https://amzn.to/3XTyPe2


🔗 CONNECT WITH RYAN PITTERSON

Website: https://ryanpitterson.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RyanPittersonOfficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ryanpittersonofficial/

X: https://x.com/Ryan_Pitterson

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ryanpittersonofficial

Podcast: https://bit.ly/4jcsYZv


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
satanicflooddnagiantsnoahnephilimgenesis 6end times prophecytina griffincounter culture mom showceo days of noe publishingryan pitterson
