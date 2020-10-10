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Antifa in America - Know Thy Enemy Part 1
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103 views • October 10, 2020
Antifa is here. They are real. They are causing mayhem, kind of what they are all about. The common core value binding them together is their loathing of capitalism, but they are more then happy to dogpile on whatever the current 'victim' narrative is and the leftwing media is happy to fawn all over them for the righteousness of their cause. They don't even realize that they have caught a tiger by the tail. Antifa cares as much for the left, and their media puppets, as long as they can use them to further their own goals of violence and discord. When the dust settles, they will turn their attention to them as well. Unwilling allies? Ignorant media? You decide. But be advised, we are just beginning to see the type of violence and insurrection they will foment. Once this election is over, and the left is sky-screaming again, there is no act too barbaric that will not be celebrated.
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ThePodocasts can be found right here or at www.thepodocasts.com for other goodies, please pop in for a look!
Our videos will be going out every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday! Guys Gun Shop - https://www.facebook.com/The-Gun-Shop-1260985270715315/ and 10 percent off if you mention ThePodocasts!
Timebomb2000 - Our forum of choice for political news and opinion! https://www.timebomb2000.com
I can be reached directly at [email protected] for cheers or jeers and our producer can be reached directly at [email protected]
Instagram: @TheDarkSideofThePodocasts
Twitter: @ThePodocasts
Parler: @ThePodocasts
For those who just cannot get enough of me, I also host a radio program every Monday night at 7PM Central on the Survival Circle Radio Network, please join us for a listen!
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