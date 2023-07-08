Create New Account
Ivermectin DNA DAMAGE: Depopulation Agent IVM Is Mutagenic, Genotoxic & Clastogenic [18 Studies]
Tim Truth

"CLASTOGENIC" - 18 Studies Highlighting Ivermectin Induced DNA Breakage, Damage & Related Disorders https://timtruth.substack.com/p/be6a4f64-ed75-4f96-bedf-146463facf12
Ivermectin VS Sperm: 3 Disturbing Studies On Decreased Sperm Counts, Decreased Sperm Motility & Increased % Abnormal Sperm Post-Ivermectin https://timtruth.substack.com/p/ivermectin-vs-sperm-3-disturbing
6 More Animal Ivermectin Studies Showing Negative Fertility Effects! Depopulation?! https://timtruth.substack.com/p/5-more-animal-ivermectin-studies

dna damageivermectintim truthmutagenicivmdepopulation agentgenotoxicclastogenic18 studies

