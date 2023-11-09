Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Is Ivermectin Toxic and Unsafe for Humans to Ingest?
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
271 Subscribers
180 views
Published 13 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bitly.ws/Ur5s

Ivermectin For COVID-19 - (Meta-Analysis) - https://bitly.ws/ZkiU

Types Of Cancer Ivermectin Can Treat - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/YVhJ

Ivermectin Proven Cancer Treatment - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/VxeG


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Is Ivermectin Toxic and Unsafe for Humans to Ingest?


Many people widely know ivermectin as a horse dewormer that is toxic and unsafe for humans. At least, this is what the mainstream media and pharmaceutical industry say.


But is this true or not? If you want to discover the truth, you can find out in this video: "Is Ivermectin Toxic and Unsafe for Humans to Ingest?" I have created it for you!


If you want to find my answer, watch this video, "Is Ivermectin Toxic and Unsafe for Humans to Ingest?" from start to FINISH!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin covidivermectin truthivermectin protocolivermectin safetyis ivermectin toxicivermectin toxicityivermectin toxicivermectin harmful to humansis ivermectin safe for human consumptionivermectin is toxicivermectin toxic horse dewormerivermectin harmful effectsivermectin myths

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket