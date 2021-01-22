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The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, and Worship with The Rez Band!
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40 views • January 22, 2021
The Rock Almighty is brought to you by
Apple Music- https://apple.co/2XZglcG
and
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/36446zX
Hello there prayer warriors!
After a tumultuous 2020 and it seemingly picking up where it left off in 2021, I need Jesus now more than ever. I imagine that some of you feel the same.
On today's show we have a rollicking fun "fishers of men" comedy short with Patrick Slipperly and The AZ film co. Then an cool Ole' Skool' jam that certainly will raise the praise in your spirit and beyond.
Part one:
Catching Faith From AZ film:
http://www.arizonavideocompany.com/
Part two:
Rez Band - Song and Dance
https://amzn.to/3sN2FQo
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming Soon To US Sports Net!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
Apple Music- https://apple.co/2XZglcG
and
Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/36446zX
Hello there prayer warriors!
After a tumultuous 2020 and it seemingly picking up where it left off in 2021, I need Jesus now more than ever. I imagine that some of you feel the same.
On today's show we have a rollicking fun "fishers of men" comedy short with Patrick Slipperly and The AZ film co. Then an cool Ole' Skool' jam that certainly will raise the praise in your spirit and beyond.
Part one:
Catching Faith From AZ film:
http://www.arizonavideocompany.com/
Part two:
Rez Band - Song and Dance
https://amzn.to/3sN2FQo
The Rock Almighty! Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming Soon To US Sports Net!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
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