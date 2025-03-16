Kristallnacht II-Tesla Takedown

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fascists and Communists have a lot in common. One is they are both on the left, second is that they try to destroy the businesses that might support their opponents. To destroy their businesses undermines their financial base. But it also sends a message to others, we will destroy those who oppose us. But true Americans are standing up boldly to the evil and will prevail.