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Why I will never buy an Electric Car - Dr. Colin M. Barron
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282 views • April 12, 2022
Dr. Colin M. Barron.
Former NHS Hospital doctor and lifelong car enthusiast Dr Colin M. Barron explains why electric cars are a bad idea. The Daimler shown in the photo which starts the video is the one that Dr Barron owned between 1995 and 1997.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-i-will-never-buy-a-electric-car_7QwwBGsXP5M9QvE.html
Former NHS Hospital doctor and lifelong car enthusiast Dr Colin M. Barron explains why electric cars are a bad idea. The Daimler shown in the photo which starts the video is the one that Dr Barron owned between 1995 and 1997.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/why-i-will-never-buy-a-electric-car_7QwwBGsXP5M9QvE.html
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