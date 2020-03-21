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Peacocks not just a cute bird
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68 views • March 21, 2020
The unique purposes of having peacocks other than their beauty. Not only do they diminish the tick population but warn us of predators and visitors.
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Animal Welfare Approved www.agreenerworld.org/midwest/pigeon-river-farm-clintonville-wi/
Trust Local Foods www.trustlocalfoods.com
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