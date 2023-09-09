12 Years of Radioactive Waste Is Coming YOUR Way

Two Bit da Vinci
Sep 2, 2023 #nuclearwaste #elina #AnkerSOLIX
Fukushima Water - $400 off now plus $79 cash back on Anker SOLIX F2000 (PowerHouse 767)
Only 5 days left to grab this deal! Perfect for your upcoming Labor Day outings.
Don't miss out, check it out now! https://tidd.ly/3Z0LB9L (Valid from Aug 17 ~ Sep 7, 2023)
#LiveinPower #AnkerSOLIX #laborday2023 #laborday
It's been 12 years since the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant disaster, and in that time, Japan has collected contaminated Radioactive water. But over a decade later, their tanks are full and they have been given authorization to dump this water into the ocean. They plan to decontaminate the water and remove most of the nuclear waste. But there is a huge catch, so how worried should we be? Let's figure this out together
》》》SUPPORT THE SHOW!《《《
Join our Newsletter! https://geni.us/TwoBitWeekly
Become a Patron! https://geni.us/TwoBitPatreon
Buying a Tesla? https://geni.us/GoTesla
》》》OUR PARTNERS《《《
Protect Yourself Online: https://geni.us/deleteMe
》》》GOING SOLAR?《《《
Save 50% on Solar Panels ⟫ https://geni.us/SolarSteals
Energy Sage for Solar ⟫ https://geni.us/EnergySage
》》》COMPANY OUTREACH 《《《
Sponsor A Video! [email protected]
》》》CONNECT WITH US 《《《
Twitter 》 https://twitter.com/TwoBitDaVinci
Facebook 》 https://www.facebook.com/twobitdavinci
Instagram 》https://www.instagram.com/twobitdavinci/
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
0:50 - Why Dump the Water?
1:58 - Quick History
2:45 - The Politics
3:30 - Context
5:30 - The Science
11:20 - Radiation
13:20 - The Real Problem
15:00 - Where we go from here
what we'll cover
two bit da vinci,radioactive water,pacific ocean,nuclear waste,radioactive waste,japan nuclear water,fukushima wastewater,fukushima water,fukushima water release,fukushima 2023,fukushima nuclear disaster,tritium,Japan Is Dumping Nuclear Waste In the Ocean,How BAD Is This,fukushima,fukushima japan,dumping nuclear waste,dumping nuclear waste in the ocean,nuclear dumping,is the fukushima plant still leaking,nuclear water,nuclear waste water, Japan Is Dumping Nuclear Waste In the Ocean - How BAD Is This?, Japan Is Dumping Nuclear Waste - What's REALLY Happening?, Japan Is Dumping Nuclear Waste - What's REALLY Happening?, What's ACTUALLY In Fukushima's Waste Water?, Fukushima's Nuclear Waste - How BAD Is This?
#thebiglieaboutnuclearwaste #nuclearwaste #japan #elina #Cleo #nuclearreactor #fukishima #safefood #isourfoodsafe #canieatsushi, Fukushima's Nuclear Waste Water- Is It Safe??, 12 Years of Radioactive Waste Is Coming YOUR Way...
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Et7mBoxdIq4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.