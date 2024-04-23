A Powerful Word from The Lord on the Eve of Passover & a Sword Controversy Dividing the Church

Amanda received a Word from the Lord that warns of tumultuous times ahead, with leaders seeking prideful ambitions and nations facing consequences for their actions. There's a call for repentance and obedience to God's Word, particularly addressing the church's need to cleanse itself of false teachings and return to true faith. The Lord gives specific warnings to various nations and leaders, including the United States, Iran and the United Nations. The message stresses the importance of humility, obedience, and reliance on God amidst impending challenges and shifts in global events. Tune in April 22 at 5 pm ET!

