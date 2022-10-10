RTE Discussions #8 (Take Two): Evidence of Lipid Nanoparticle Harm With Marc Girardot

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Marc Girardot has researched COVID-19 Vaccine side effects and believes the lipid nanoparticles to be the primary suspect for most of the dangerous cardiovascular damage in recipients experiencing severed adverse reactions.
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