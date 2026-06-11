NWO: Ring is watching you & the government is watching Ring

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Credits to Man In America OFFICIAL & Good Vs Evil





Ring's new "Search Party" and "Familiar Faces" features, driven by artificial intelligence, raise significant privacy concerns, especially given past federal trade commission actions against Amazon. This isn't just about smart home devices; it connects to a broader history of government surveillance. The FBI's historical surveillance of civil rights leaders, coupled with a past data leak from an FBI office, highlights the long-standing issues of data privacy and personal freedom. This news is a stark reminder of how our data is being used.



