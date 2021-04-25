Post Rock Straturday

Here's a post rock style #straturday jam on my home made partsocaster. I just setup a 6/8 120 bpm metronome and played whatever came to mind with a direct signal into cakewalk. From there I sliced up the wav file and added different effects to each slice to fit the playing mood of each part. All guitar effects were done in bias fx 2, I attempted adding some guitar rig 6 in there but that program is crap now after the latest update. Bias fx seems to be the most stable virtual guitar fx software out there with the best sounding amp sims. Later I added the drums via midi and piano roll programming and superior drummer. Many pre-made basic drum midi comes with cakewalk so it's easy to patch some of those beats into the piano roll view then play additional drums via a midi controller like my Roland Handsonic to vary the beat and add in drum fills at the key parts of the song.



Thanks for listening :-)