© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Head Start: A Failed Program That Will Never Be Cut
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • May 10, 2021
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, discusses the failed Head Start program and why we will never see it cut.
Sources:
2012 HHS report on Head Start:
http://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/opre/head_start_report.pdf
Previous evaluations of Head Start:
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424127887324081704578236132869279590.html
Demographics of Head Start enrollment:
http://www.slideserve.com/kedma/head-start-and-early-head-start-structure-demographics-services-and-outcomes (slide 15)
Barrack Obama on ideas that work:
http://www.nationalreview.com/articles/227238/vouching-d-c/matthew-ladner
First posted to YouTube on February 1, 2013. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, discusses the failed Head Start program and why we will never see it cut.
Sources:
2012 HHS report on Head Start:
http://www.acf.hhs.gov/sites/default/files/opre/head_start_report.pdf
Previous evaluations of Head Start:
http://online.wsj.com/article/SB10001424127887324081704578236132869279590.html
Demographics of Head Start enrollment:
http://www.slideserve.com/kedma/head-start-and-early-head-start-structure-demographics-services-and-outcomes (slide 15)
Barrack Obama on ideas that work:
http://www.nationalreview.com/articles/227238/vouching-d-c/matthew-ladner
First posted to YouTube on February 1, 2013. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.