RT News - December 24 2025 6AM GMT

December 24, 2025

rt.com





Sources confirm to RT that two police officers have died in an explosion in Moscow. It occurred near the location of a previous blast that killed a Russian general. Russia warns that US aggression against Venezuela may only be the start of a broader operation against Latin America. That's as Washington tightens the screws in its pressure campaign against Caracas. The US insists it is not trying to take over Greenland - because it supposedly isn't even interested in the Arctic territory's natural resources. We hear from a former British MP - George Galloway. He says that within this precarious situation - Europe can't do much but talk. A plane - carrying the Libyan army's chief of staff and several other top officials - crashes while returning from high-level talks in Türkiye. Tripoli has confirmed there were no survivors.









