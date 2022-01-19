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Holy Impact Ministries Torah Portion, Exodus 31:13
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24 views • January 19, 2022
Thank you for joining us with Holy Impact Ministries as we read a Torah Portion. Please share it with your friends and if you liked it, give it a Rumble.
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/ or holyimpactministries.com
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
If you would like to support this ministry, you can go here:
https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/ or holyimpactministries.com
or you can write us at:
Pastor Jackie Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
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