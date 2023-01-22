https://gettr.com/post/p25manu4ee7
1/18/2023 Miles Guo: As a person, Xi Jinping is a trustworthy friend and a loyal family member who can be leaned on. Xi’s personal experience made him hate the CCP. But after seizing power, he has become worse than anyone else! Xi is here to help us eliminate the CCP. Xi’s health is failing, and it was him who unleashed the CCP virus!
#Xijinping #CCP #takedowntheCCP #CCPvirus
1/18/2023 文贵直播：从个人角度看，习近平是个可信赖的朋友和可依靠的家人。他的个人经历使得他痛恨中共，但他上台后比谁都坏！习是来帮助灭共的，他的身体快不行了，中共病毒就是习近平放的！
#习近平 #中共 #灭共 #中共病毒
