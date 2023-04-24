Russia: Ukraine Negotiations Must Include a New World Order

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said today that negotiations to end the war in Ukraine must include the establishment of a new world order. US Secretary of State Blinken told a German newspaper that America will back Ukraine’s counter offensive military operation that will start within weeks. And Pentagon war documents were leaked online. We're ready to present to you a comprehensive report on World War 3.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/7/23
