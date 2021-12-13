REINER FUELLMICH AND CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS | SESSION 82: THERE´S NO SUCH THING AS A FREE LUNCH

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Alternative Media
Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer interviewing Catherine Austin Fitts (President of Solari, Inc. & publisher of the Solari Report)
The Corona Committee was formed by four lawyers. It is conducting an evidence review of the Corona crisis and actions.
Learn more about the committee:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en
Anonymous tips to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Dr. Reiner Fuellmichs english Telegram channel:
https://t.me/s/ReinerFuellmichEnglish
Telegram OVALmedia:
https://t.me/s/OVALmedia
Tor:
http://2hfjtvg32qm6kjo2esoqu3djhc6xctn2wofnkrpc4vjez47a5wei44qd.onion/
Only through your donation the work of the Committee is possible:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/donate/