4/26/2023【Nicole on Winn Tucson Radio】Pras Michel is becoming the scapegoat for the CCP’s Fifth Column in America. However, those who participated in the illegal lobbying campaign to expatriate Miles Guo to Communist China, such as Elliot Broidy, Steve Wynn, George Higginbotham, and Jho Low, are off the hook.

4/26/2023 【妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访】 普拉斯∙米歇尔正成为中共安插在美国的第五纵队的替罪羊，而诸如埃利奥特·布洛伊迪、史蒂夫·永利、乔治·黑根巴森和刘特佐等参与非法游说川普政府以将郭文贵先生遣返回中共国的人却逍遥法外！

