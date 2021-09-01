© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Conspiracy COV-19 HOAX, with Gates, Fauci, FDA, WHO, & Pfizer
Follow
1
Share
Report
266 views • September 01, 2021
This Video will take you step by step and show you whose complicit in the Covid-19 Conspiracy- Trump gave Money, appointed the right people to be complicit together, and together they perpetrated the COVID-19 HOAX to 'Cloak' the Killing Frequencies of 5G the Real Killer that []works with] the Covid Vaccines to sicken and kill-
This video lays it out, and you only need to watch all the way through and you will never support Trump again ever-
This video lays it out, and you only need to watch all the way through and you will never support Trump again ever-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.