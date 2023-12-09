Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What Does a Priest Do All Day 😇 - Ask a Marian
channel image
High Hopes
2947 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
32 views
Published 19 hours ago

Fr. Chris Alar


Mar 4, 2021


What is an Average Day for a Marian Priest? Fr. Chris Alar explains what they do on this episode of Ask a Marian.


Discover more on our NEW free Digital Streaming Site! https://divinemercyplus.org/?source=YT


Support Our Ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=YT


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECCPt9pgzgU

Keywords
priestfr chris alarask a marianaverage day

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket