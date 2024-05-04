Please support our Sponsors!

Investing Despite Great Reset Chaos

Jeffrey C. Borneman, Founder Rampart Portfolio Partners

While many say doomsayers have (unintentionally) cried wolf, we know former Federal Reserve chairman Greenspan admitted central banks always can print (out of thin air) whatever money amount is needed to bail out their puppet governments. Nevertheless, as Mr. Borneman posted on his Facebook page.

"PAPER MONEY ALWAYS RETURNS TO ITS INTRINSIC VALUE - ZERO." - VOLTAIRE, 1729

Jeffrey also posted: “LIES ARE SIN; LIARS ARE SINFUL. LIARS WHO LIE FOR LIARS ARE MAJOR IMPS.”

Meaning, our controllers aren’t giving us the facts, and they’re enabled by a lot of order followers. And given the United Nations’ Agenda 2030 promise to track humanity via Digital ID, coerce everyone via cancellable Central Bank currency, ration our carbon emissions, and censor Truth harmful to special interest profits, we can’t operate on the status quo and never expect consequences.

To this end Freedom Hub has platformed a number of contrarian investment advisors, from Adrian Day, Tom Luongo and Aaron Day, to the famous Rick Rule and his banker friend Frank Trotter trying to give hard & digital asset vehicles for account holders. Mr. Borneman will build on these presenters, honing in on his Value at Risk (VAR) model, allowing investors to respond appropriately even in the face of inflationary pressures, civil unrest, regional conflicts, and scarcity of necessary goods and services from environmental or human-caused disasters.

The MDEF™ Investing Strategy has garnered widespread attention and acknowledgment from financial consultants, historians, and the media as it acknowledges and is responsive to all aspects of human nature, market theories and capital movement. Prior to Rampart, Jeffrey traded energy for Cantor Fitzgerald and other companies, bringing billions of dollars of electricity to enter the general market.