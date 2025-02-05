Release of prisoner Nasr Dawood, 44, from the town of Beita southeast of Nablus as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal.





The Zionist occupation forces released prisoner Nasr Dawood, 44 years old, who was sentenced to life imprisonment. He is from the town of Beita, southeast of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. Four Zionist women were released by the resistance in exchange for 200 Palestinian detainees sentenced to high sentences and life imprisonment.

The released prisoner, Nasr Dawood, 44 years old, from the town of Beita southeast of Nablus, one of the prisoners released by the resistance in today's deal, speaks about the conditions of his release after spending 20 years in detention.

Interview: Nasr Dawood, the released prisoner

Interview with the prisoner and his mother

Reporting: Tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 26/01/2025

