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What is going on behind the scenes in Kazan?
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71 views • January 19, 2022
Massive disasters are increasingly occurring, and their impact is very often global. In this program, we report on a recent international simulation exercise in Russia, "Measures to be Taken During Outbreaks of Infection." Will there be an aftermath here like there was after the 2019 "Event 201" simulation before the Corona pandemic outbreak?
✓ www.kla.tv/21358
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✓ www.kla.tv/21358
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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