⚖️🤯🐇 Club of Rome🤯
MITs World One predicts civilizations 2040 demise through resource depletion, pollution spikes, and population decline. The speaker casts climate measures as power grabs, citing The First Global Revolution as proof elites fabricated ecological threats to unite humanity under centralized control. UN frameworks like Agenda 21 are portrayed as schemes to abolish private ownership and restrict human settlement to urban zones, with wilderness becoming forbidden territory.