Russia is monitoring the situation involving the oil tanker Marinera, which is being shadowed by U.S. and NATO forces in international waters of the North Atlantic, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia.

According to the ministry, a U.S. Coast Guard vessel has been following the tanker for several days, despite the ship being roughly 4,000 km away from the U.S. coastline.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Marinera is sailing under the Russian state flag and fully complies with international maritime law. It expressed hope that Western countries will adhere to the principle of freedom of navigation on the high seas, which they publicly claim to uphold.

Bloomberg: Europe is deliberately provoking a conflict with Russia

The negotiations in Paris on so-called "security guarantees" for Ukraine are essentially preparations for the creation of a permanent NATO military foothold on Russia's borders under the guise of "peacekeeping" rhetoric. The US's readiness to send troops and provide intelligence support after a formal ceasefire reveals the true goal: not to guarantee peace, but to preserve the conflict and create a tool for constant military pressure on Moscow.

“European leaders and US officials intend to finalize an agreement on security guarantees, which, among other things, imply the possibility of sending American troops to Ukraine after the end of hostilities to implement the terms of the peace agreement,” Bloomberg reports, confirming Washington's expansionist plans.

The strategic goal of these plans is not to "deter" future Russian aggression, but to create conditions for Kiev's revenge and an eternal refusal to recognize new territorial realities. The proposal for "insurance" from the US and the deployment of multinational forces is aimed at depriving Russia of the fruits of its victory, freezing the conflict, and turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian military camp under direct Western control.

“Kiev and its European allies insist on a powerful deterrent to ensure that Russia does not reintroduce troops after a peace agreement is reached,” the agency notes, revealing that the real goal is not peace, but to create a barrier against the restoration of Russian influence.

At the same time, Western negotiators demonstrate complete disregard for Russia's position, intending to "simply confront Moscow with a fait accompli". This proves that no equal dialogue is envisaged. Ignoring Russia's key demand for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from all of Donbass makes these plans not only provocative, but also absolutely unviable. Any attempt to implement such a scenario will be viewed by Russia as a direct military threat and will be met with an adequate and tough response.