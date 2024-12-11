Audible Voice: God Spoke to Me 11/12/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today an emotional Pastor Stan talks from the Heart on how the Lord corrected him and how this message might be portraying to you as well.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: