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AMAZING HIDDEN HISTORY - The Lost Civilizations of North America
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237 views • January 24, 2021
This video documents volumes of evidence of prior civilizations who inhabited the North American continent (known as The Great Turtle Island) and what researchers and archeologists have discovered. Glenn Beck had presented an overview of these facts in 2012. Is this the REAL reason he was fired from that network after exposing these facts?!?
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Glenn Beck's UTube Video Title: The Real Reason Glenn Beck was Fired:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?NR=1&;v=3b64s0NAO10&feature=endscreen
And posted on "FindingsYahsWay" Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/FindingYahsWay:
UTube location for the video: "The Lost Civilizations of North America", at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_JbZ_P6jns
The Website with more videos: http://www.lostcivilizationdvd.com/
Other UTube Channel "FindingYahsWay" postings: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeyVZAA4TWH3TMSFsiuFkQ
-----------------------------
Glenn Beck's UTube Video Title: The Real Reason Glenn Beck was Fired:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?NR=1&;v=3b64s0NAO10&feature=endscreen
And posted on "FindingsYahsWay" Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/FindingYahsWay:
UTube location for the video: "The Lost Civilizations of North America", at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_JbZ_P6jns
The Website with more videos: http://www.lostcivilizationdvd.com/
Other UTube Channel "FindingYahsWay" postings: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSeyVZAA4TWH3TMSFsiuFkQ
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