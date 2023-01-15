Get right with God now: the day of the Lord is fast approaching!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His main channel is SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg



The signs of the end times are upon us as shown in the video. These signs were prophesied by the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua in Matthew 24 and Luke 21:11, 25. These end time signs tell us that Christ is coming back soon.

It’s time for you to take action by fleeing worldliness, having faith in the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and to keep His holy ten commandments which define His love (John 14:15, 21; Romans 13:10; 1 John 5:3).



Further, the mark of the Vatican beast of enforced SUNday laws is about to be implemented as the pope is using his false gospel of climate change so that once the world is united, he will ask the world to rest and worship on SUNday to please God but it will only make things worse as it is ONLY on the 7th day Sabbath that we are to rest and worship God, in a public setting, as shown in the Holy Scriptures in Luke 4 and Acts 13:42, 44.



Please get right with God now...for your sake lest you’re caught unaware as the five foolish virgins were in Matthew 25.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]