RT examines Roots of Failure to Resolve Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

Attempts to establish long-term peace between Israel and Palestine have been made multiple times over the decades, yet failed to be implemented. RT correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij looks into how the international community's poor handling of the conflict has led to ongoing bloodshed.

Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo

