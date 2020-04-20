St Michael - You Need to Return to God

[The Devil must not like this video...it stalled out @ 99% uploading three times, took 5 attempts over 2 days to upload] Dedicated to St. Michael.Beloved people of God:AS HUMANITY’S DEFENDER, WITH SWORD RAISED IN HAND, AND WITH MY ANGELIC LEGIONS, WE ARE AT THE SERVICE OF THE DIVINE WILL. IN OBEDIENCE TO THE DIVINE CALL, WE STAND BEFORE YOU; JUST AS WE WATCHED OVER OUR KING AND LORD JESUS ​​CHRIST’S WAY TO CALVARY, SO WE AT THIS TIME WATCH OVER THE WAY OF HIS PEOPLE, WHO ARE AGAIN BEING SUBJECTED AND DEPRIVED.In this time of uncertainty in which this generation is living, I call you to be obedient to the Divine Word; I call you not to doubt the infinite Divine Mercy that forgives you beyond your imagining. Do not hesitate for a second to repent deeply from the heart, with firm purpose of amendment; come to receive forgiveness of your faults.