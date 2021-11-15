Del Bigtree EXPOSES The GREATEST LIE Ever Told! - Jab TYRANNY Grows But Has Covid Been Isolated?Josh Sigurdson interviews Del Bigtree of The Highwire and Vaxxed about the greatest lie ever bestowed upon the public globally.In this interview, we talk about the premise of the lie, that unjabbed people hurt jabbed people. What is the plan of the establishment utilizing such an obvious lie to get everyone on their knees injected by force with not just an experimental drug, but an obvious poison? Is it depopulation? Is it simply inefficiency?We talk about the isolation of the so-called virus as we find zero evidence for the existence of covid19. People may have anecdotes about family members, but that doesn't change the fact that it has never been isolated in a human ever. It has simply been cultured in vero monkey kidney cells. If it hasn't been isolated and no tests actually test for it, what on Earth are we even talking about?Finally, we talk about the mandates on small children and what people can do to reject this obvious tyranny.source: