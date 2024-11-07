THE RETARDS WHO LOST THEIR FRIGGIN' MINDS HAVE RESURFACED!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Somebody asked if that shopping video Sean made was new footage. I told them it wasn't but I could easily record a new one to prove these idiots haven't learned anything.
This one lowered lowered its mask to take a sip of soda! Then immediately pulled its mask up.
I hope she doesn't catch anything while guzzling more Mountain Dew and gorging herself on Cheetos and Beyond Meat burgers!
Music: Sounds For The Supermarket in 1975
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-WzMovyzUA&t=98s
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report