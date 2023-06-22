Ukraine Struck Crimea Bridge with Missiles made in Great Britain

Ukraine launched a missile strike on a bridge linking the northern part of Russia’s Crimea Peninsula and the Kherson Region. Russian officials said Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Great Britain were used to hit the bridge. Vladimir Saldo, acting governor of the Kherson Region, said several bridges were hit by Storm Shadow missiles. He said there were no casualties but the road surfaces of the bridges had been damaged. The attack came a day after Russia’s defense minister Sergei Shogui warned the West against striking Russian territory with long-range missiles. He said Russia would respond by attacking decision making centers.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/22/23





