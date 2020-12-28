How to load a AK47 gun Romainian Drum

NEVER load a Romanian AK47 drum with your wife as the camera person. She will drive you crazy... LOL

I have run the drum at least 20 times. Not one failure.

wind 4 times with 75rds loaded

wind 3 1/2 times with 35rds loaded.

Just a little turn after the drum is loaded holds the bullets nicely with very little tension on the spring.

You should be able to push very lightly down on the first bullet and feel spring. There was no spring action because one of the bullets was not seated properly. So, the bullets were tight and did not move. It was simple to open the drum and find the offending bullet by running my hand over the top of them.

When I was messing with the spring I saw something that make me know that 75rds are max. for best reliability.

She s ready to go dancing.

For all communists watching this video.. Don't forget your face diaper.